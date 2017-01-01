Change current city
Select City
Bangalore
Mumbai
Delhi
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Sunday 1 January 2017
Explocity – Bangalore
Events
Articles
FirstFoodie
Vex And The City
Restaurants
Hotels
Shopping
Nightlife
Beauty & Wellness
Sightseeing
Trending
EVENT
Feast at Sheraton Grand
EVENT
Christmas joy with Mad Over Donuts
EVENT
This festive season crave your sweet tooth with the delightful dessert festival at California Pizza Kitchen
ARTICLE
Beer, Kebabs And Biryani At Hyatt
ARTICLE
Heler – Not Just Another Skin And Hair Clinic
ARTICLE
Check-in To The Oberoi To Check Out What’s On
RESTAURANT
Kopper Kadai
SHOPPING
Atelier Design Studio
SEARCH ON EXPLOCITY
Search for:
Search
Feast at Sheraton Grand
Christmas joy with Mad Over Donuts
This festive season crave your sweet tooth with the delightful dessert festival at California Pizza Kitchen
One Brush An exhibition of paintings by Kazuaki Tanahashi at NGMA
CELEBRATE THIS CHRISTMAS IN STYLE WITH MY FORTUNE BENGALURU
Bite right into Café Mangii’s irresistible Burger Festival!
Dessert festival at California Pizza Kitchen
Southindies hosts the “Veggillicious” Festival
Celebrate this New Year’s Eve at Courtyard by Marriott and Fairfield by Marriott, Outer Ring Road
Dev Aur Anand – A Tribute to Dev Anand and Rajesh Khanna Concert By Biju Nair and Team
EVENTS
Feast at Sheraton Grand
Christmas joy with Mad Over Donuts
This festive season crave your sweet tooth with the delightful dessert festival at California Pizza Kitchen
One Brush An exhibition of paintings by Kazuaki Tanahashi at NGMA
ARTICLES
New Year’s Eve At Yauatcha
Dec 29, 2016
0
Welcome The New Year At Crowne Plaza
Dec 30, 2016
0
Michelle Sebastian tells Explocity about her New Year plans
Dec 29, 2016
0
Celebrate New Year At The Taj Hotels
Dec 29, 2016
0
New Year’s Weekend At the Marriotts
Dec 29, 2016
0