Beat The Heat With Shikanji

Beat The Heat With Shikanji

Shikanji or Shikvanji is a North Indian lemonade. It is available in the summer months on all street corners to beat the heat and protect against heat stroke. The drink is made with lemons, ginger juice, black salt, and even saffron, cumin and pepper at times. These ingredients make the drink rich in Vitamin C and electrolytes. You’ll need it in the North Indian summers. For that matter, we could use it during Bangalore summers as well.

If you are looking for some in Bangalore, as for shikanji, shikanjbi, shikanjvi, shikanjbeen, limun pani or nimbu pani. The drink typically made in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi is available across the country so you never know where your neighbourhood vendor is from when you order it.