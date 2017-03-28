Home Article Chef Lawrence talks about Ugadi celebrations

Chef Lawrence talks about Ugadi celebrations

Being a Kannadiga, Chef Lawrence talks about Ugadi celebrations, in his conversation with Explocity. He is a chef at Vivanta By Taj on MG Road.

Being a Kannadiga, what does Ugadi mean to you?

Ugadi is an occasion that signifies a new start for me and my family. A new beginning.

How do you celebrate it with friends?

Starting the day with oil bath, wearing new clothes, eating bevubella and giving salutations to the gods and elders.

I also exchange new clothes and gifts with friends. Inviting them to my home and having a feast is something I enjoy doing.

Where did you grow up?

I grew up on Mysore Road, Haleygoodahalli, Bengaluru.

What led you to becoming a chef?

There are a lot of chefs in my family both in the country and abroad. Due to their influence I decided to become a chef.

How long have you been a chef?

I’ve been a chef for 16 years.

What do you enjoy more? Cooking or creating?

I enjoy both equally. Cooking is my passion.

Do you think there is any virtue in preserving the authenticity of a cuisine?

Authentic and classical food is always the best, hence I do believe in preserving the originality like, Bisibelebath, Benne Dose, Neer Dose, Ragi Mudde, etc.

What dish do you like eating the most?

Mysore Masala Dose.

What’s your least favourite dish?

Vangi Bath.

How long have you lived in Bangalore?

I’ve lived here for 38 years.

Do you like it here?

Of course I do.