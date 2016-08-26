Home Article Food Fetish

Food Fetish

Jeyadra S

Baker

Which is one food you hate?

I have been thinking about this question. But I just like all food so much. So none!

What is the easiest dish to bake?

I find bread baking to be easy and fun.

Which restaurant would you recommend to a newcomer?

I love Truffles Ice and Spice. That’s the one I would recommend.

When is the first time you cooked something?

When I was in the third grade I made dosa. It was a lot of fun.

Fav bar for the evenings?

I can’t pick from the many in Bangalore. It keeps changing based on mood.