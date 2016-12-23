Food Fetish
Jeyadra S
Baker
Which is one food you hate?
I have been thinking about this question. But I just like all food so much. So none!
What is the easiest dish to bake?
I find bread baking to be easy and fun.
Which restaurant would you recommend to a newcomer?
I love Truffles Ice and Spice. That’s the one I would recommend.
When is the first time you cooked something?
When I was in the third grade I made dosa. It was a lot of fun.
Fav bar for the evenings?
I can’t pick from the many in Bangalore. It keeps changing based on mood.
One thought on “Food Fetish”
Hi Jeyadra.. I’m an admirer.. Been trying to meet you.. Not flirting.. Purely food-gasmic