Change current city
Friday 23 December 2016
Home » Article » Food Fetish

Food Fetish


food fetish



Jeyadra S
Baker

Which is one food you hate?
I have been thinking about this question. But I just like all food so much. So none!

What is the easiest dish to bake?
I find bread baking to be easy and fun.

Which restaurant would you recommend to a newcomer?
I love Truffles Ice and Spice. That’s the one I would recommend.

When is the first time you cooked something?
When I was in the third grade I made dosa. It was a lot of fun.

Fav bar for the evenings?
I can’t pick from the many in Bangalore. It keeps changing based on mood.


« Previous
Next »


One thought on “Food Fetish

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *