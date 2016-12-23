Home Article Meet Chef Dominic Gerard

Meet Chef Dominic Gerard

He is the Executive sous Chef at the Leela Palace Hotels, Bengalore. Chef talks to Explocity about his journey that led him to be a chef. As a chef his opinion is gold and he tells us his personal favourites and dislikes.

Where did you grow up?

Was born in Bangalore and did my schooling here. Post that I kept moving to different locations for education and work. Now I’m back in Bengaluru for the past six years.

What led you to becoming a chef?

As much as I would like to try different food, I found I was enthusiastic to cook from a young age. I was also influenced by stories of my late grandfather who owned a restaurant and was a great cook himself. This made me want to be a chef.

How long have you been a chef?

It’s been 17 years now.

What do you enjoy more? Cooking or creating?

Well the terms are actually inter-related. If I have to choose one, I would say cooking because that’s what I have always been doing and enjoy doing more than anything else.

Do you feel there is virtue in preserving the authenticity of cuisine?

Food is associated with traditions and cultures and this is true for all cuisines. Preserving the authenticity of the cuisine is very important and carried from one generation to another. As chefs, it is very important to learn from our senior chefs about the processes which are followed in a particular way in the preparation of a dish and why it is done in that particular manner. And we pass this on to our juniors so that the authenticity is preserved thereby preserving traditions and cultures.

What dishes do you like eating the most?

South Indian food has always been an all time favorite, since I’ve grown up eating it. I also like to try different cuisines and depending on the occasion have different favourites.

What’s your least favourite dish?

I try not to have seafood.

How long have you lived in Bangalore?

I have always lived in Bangalore except for the few years I have spent in different places for work and education.

Do you like it here?

Absolutely without a second thought.