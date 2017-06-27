Home Article Meet Young But Seasoned Chef Sonali Patra

Meet Young But Seasoned Chef Sonali Patra

Chef Sonali Patra is a Commis Chef at the Courtyard by Marriott, Outer Ring Road. All of 24 years in age, Chef Patra has been at it for four years now. In conversation with Explocity, Chef Patra displays all the characteristics of a young but seasoned chef.

Where did you grow up?

I grew up in Cuttack, Orissa.

What led you to becoming a chef?

Since childhood, I enjoyed painting and other creative activities. During my school days, when I participated in a pastry competition and won it, I realised I wanted to become a professional chef.

How long have you been a chef?

Almost 4 years.

What do you enjoy more? Cooking or creating?

For me baking is my passion and I do many experiments with ingredients to create new things. I believe when you really want to create new things with interest in your profession it gives you great results.

Do you feel there is virtue in preserving the authenticity of cuisine?

100%. Any field or art can only survive if it has the authenticity alive. Change is something which is constant and you can modify and adapt only if you know the basics.

What dish do you like eating the most?

I enjoy homemade chicken curry.

What’s your least favourite dish?

There’s no such dish yet – everything prepared with great care and precision is wonderful.

How long have you lived in Bangalore?

It’s been 2 years.

Do you like it here?

It’s a city with a lot of heart. I miss my hometown but Bangalore has been kind to me and now it’s like a second home.