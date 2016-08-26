Home Event Wolf Of Church Street @ Hard Rock Cafe

Wolf Of Church Street @ Hard Rock Cafe

Date: 2016-06-03 to 2016-06-03

Time: to

Ready for Round 2?

Here’s a guess – youre still not over the last time.

You know the drill, crawl from bar to bar along Church Street, creating havoc as you move along

They’re back and ready to work Church street one more time!

#WolfofChurchStreet The Pub Crawl starts at Hard Rock Cafe, then Social, followed by Russh and ending with an exclusive Pub Crawl After Party at Blue FROG.

The charges for the pub crawl are Rs. 1000, full cover (this includes 1 drink at each venue + after party access at Blue Frog + 1 bottle of morning fresh + Exclusive WOCS Merchandise).

Drink. Network. Crawl.

Be the #WolfOfChurchStreet on Friday, June 3rd 2016.

Hard Rock Cafe

40, St Marks Road, 560001

