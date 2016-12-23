Change current city
Friday 23 December 2016
Home » Event » Young Frankenstein @ Chowdiah Memorial Hall

Young Frankenstein @ Chowdiah Memorial Hall

Date: 2016-08-27 to 2016-08-28
Time: 11 am & 5 pm to
IMG-20160812-WA0013

The musical comedy Young Frankenstein is based on the movie by Mel Brooks. Dr Frankenstein successfully brings a dead man back to life and when he escapes, hilarity ensues. The musical is a laugh riot filled with hilarious innuendos and lyrics, breathtaking music and vibrant costumes.



Chowdiah Memorial Hall

16th Cross,2nd Main Road, Malleswaram, 560003
2344 5810


« Previous
Next »


One thought on “Young Frankenstein @ Chowdiah Memorial Hall

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *