Home Event Young Frankenstein @ Chowdiah Memorial Hall

Young Frankenstein @ Chowdiah Memorial Hall

Date: 2016-08-27 to 2016-08-28

Time: 11 am & 5 pm to

The musical comedy Young Frankenstein is based on the movie by Mel Brooks. Dr Frankenstein successfully brings a dead man back to life and when he escapes, hilarity ensues. The musical is a laugh riot filled with hilarious innuendos and lyrics, breathtaking music and vibrant costumes.

Chowdiah Memorial Hall

16th Cross,2nd Main Road, Malleswaram, 560003

2344 5810