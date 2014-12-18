Home Restaurants The Erudite Epicure

The Erudite Epicure

Stollen

This is German equivalent of fruit cake. It is stuffed with yummy dry fruits and marzipan. The cake is usually eaten during the Christmas season, when it is called Weihnachtsstollen or Christstollen. It was made first time at the Council of Trent in 1545 as a Christmas pastry.

