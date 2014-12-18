Home » Restaurants » The Erudite Epicure
The Erudite Epicure
Stollen
This is German equivalent of fruit cake. It is stuffed with yummy dry fruits and marzipan. The cake is usually eaten during the Christmas season, when it is called Weihnachtsstollen or Christstollen. It was made first time at the Council of Trent in 1545 as a Christmas pastry.
