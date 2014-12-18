Change current city
Friday 26 August 2016
The Erudite Epicure

Stollen
This is German equivalent of fruit cake. It is stuffed with yummy dry fruits and marzipan. The cake is usually eaten during the Christmas season, when it is called Weihnachtsstollen or Christstollen. It was made first time at the Council of Trent in 1545 as a Christmas pastry.


