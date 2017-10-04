Change current city
This is the revised list of Bangalore City MLAs from the 28 constituencies of Bangalore. This list has been compiled from various sources, principally, Wikipedia. This article has been recently edited.

Constituency Name Party
B T M Layout Ramalingareddy Congress
Bangalore South Krishnappa M Congress
Basavanagudi Ravi Subramanya L A BJP
Bommanahalli Sathish Reddy M BJP
Byatarayanapura Krishna Byre Gowda Congress
C V Raman Nagar Raghu S BJP
Chamrajpet Zameer Ahmed Khan B Z JDS
Chickpet Devraj R V Congress
Dasarahalli Muniraju S BJP
Gandhinagar Dinesh Gundu Rao Congress
Govindrajnagar Priya Krishna Congress
Hebbal Y A Narayanaswamy BJP
Hosakote Nagaraj MTB Congress
Jayanagar Vijayakumar B N BJP
K R Puram Basavaraja B A Congress
Mahadevpura Aravind Limbavali BJP
Mahalakshmi Layout Gopalaiah K JDS
Malleshwaram Dr Ashwath Narayan C N BJP
Padmanabhanagar Ashoka R BJP
Pulakeshinagar Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy R JDS
Rajajinagar S Suresh Kumar BJP
Rajarajeshwari Nagar Munirathna Congress
Sarvagna Nagar George K J Congress
Shanthinagar Haris N A Congress
Shivajinagar Roshan Baig R Congress
Vijayanagar Anand Singh (resigned) BJP
Yelahanka Viswanath S R BJP
Yeshwanthpur Somashekar S T Congress

MLA and Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao speaks at a function

 

About the Karnataka Legislative Assembly

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly is the lower house of the bicameral legislature of Karnataka state in southern India. Karnataka is one of the seven states in India, where the state legislature is bicameral, comprising two houses. The two houses are the Vidhana Sabha (lower house) and the Vidhana Parishat (upper house).

The members of the Vidhana Sabha are directly elected by people through adult franchise. The members of the Vidhana Parishat are elected indirectly by members of local bodies, teachers and graduates.

There are 75 members of the Vidhana Parishat. Members of the Vidhana Parishat or Legislative Council normally have a term of six years, and are generally known as MLCs.

There are 224 members of the Vidhana Sabha or the Legislative Assembly of Karnataka state. One member is a representative of the Anglo-Indian community nominated by the Governor of Karnataka. The state of Karnataka is divided into 225 constituencies used to elect the Legislative assembly.

The next Assembly elections are scheduled for 2018.

 


