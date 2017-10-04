Home Article Bangalore City MLAs

Bangalore City MLAs

List Of Bangalore City MLAs

This is the revised list of Bangalore City MLAs from the 28 constituencies of Bangalore. This list has been compiled from various sources, principally, Wikipedia. This article has been recently edited.

Constituency Name Party B T M Layout Ramalingareddy Congress Bangalore South Krishnappa M Congress Basavanagudi Ravi Subramanya L A BJP Bommanahalli Sathish Reddy M BJP Byatarayanapura Krishna Byre Gowda Congress C V Raman Nagar Raghu S BJP Chamrajpet Zameer Ahmed Khan B Z JDS Chickpet Devraj R V Congress Dasarahalli Muniraju S BJP Gandhinagar Dinesh Gundu Rao Congress Govindrajnagar Priya Krishna Congress Hebbal Y A Narayanaswamy BJP Hosakote Nagaraj MTB Congress Jayanagar Vijayakumar B N BJP K R Puram Basavaraja B A Congress Mahadevpura Aravind Limbavali BJP Mahalakshmi Layout Gopalaiah K JDS Malleshwaram Dr Ashwath Narayan C N BJP Padmanabhanagar Ashoka R BJP Pulakeshinagar Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy R JDS Rajajinagar S Suresh Kumar BJP Rajarajeshwari Nagar Munirathna Congress Sarvagna Nagar George K J Congress Shanthinagar Haris N A Congress Shivajinagar Roshan Baig R Congress Vijayanagar Anand Singh (resigned) BJP Yelahanka Viswanath S R BJP Yeshwanthpur Somashekar S T Congress

MLA and Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao speaks at a function

About the Karnataka Legislative Assembly

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly is the lower house of the bicameral legislature of Karnataka state in southern India. Karnataka is one of the seven states in India, where the state legislature is bicameral, comprising two houses. The two houses are the Vidhana Sabha (lower house) and the Vidhana Parishat (upper house).

The members of the Vidhana Sabha are directly elected by people through adult franchise. The members of the Vidhana Parishat are elected indirectly by members of local bodies, teachers and graduates.

There are 75 members of the Vidhana Parishat. Members of the Vidhana Parishat or Legislative Council normally have a term of six years, and are generally known as MLCs.

There are 224 members of the Vidhana Sabha or the Legislative Assembly of Karnataka state. One member is a representative of the Anglo-Indian community nominated by the Governor of Karnataka. The state of Karnataka is divided into 225 constituencies used to elect the Legislative assembly.

The next Assembly elections are scheduled for 2018.