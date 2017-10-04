Bangalore City MLAs
List Of Bangalore City MLAs
This is the revised list of Bangalore City MLAs from the 28 constituencies of Bangalore. This list has been compiled from various sources, principally, Wikipedia. This article has been recently edited.
|Constituency
|Name
|Party
|B T M Layout
|Ramalingareddy
|Congress
|Bangalore South
|Krishnappa M
|Congress
|Basavanagudi
|Ravi Subramanya L A
|BJP
|Bommanahalli
|Sathish Reddy M
|BJP
|Byatarayanapura
|Krishna Byre Gowda
|Congress
|C V Raman Nagar
|Raghu S
|BJP
|Chamrajpet
|Zameer Ahmed Khan B Z
|JDS
|Chickpet
|Devraj R V
|Congress
|Dasarahalli
|Muniraju S
|BJP
|Gandhinagar
|Dinesh Gundu Rao
|Congress
|Govindrajnagar
|Priya Krishna
|Congress
|Hebbal
|Y A Narayanaswamy
|BJP
|Hosakote
|Nagaraj MTB
|Congress
|Jayanagar
|Vijayakumar B N
|BJP
|K R Puram
|Basavaraja B A
|Congress
|Mahadevpura
|Aravind Limbavali
|BJP
|Mahalakshmi Layout
|Gopalaiah K
|JDS
|Malleshwaram
|Dr Ashwath Narayan C N
|BJP
|Padmanabhanagar
|Ashoka R
|BJP
|Pulakeshinagar
|Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy R
|JDS
|Rajajinagar
|S Suresh Kumar
|BJP
|Rajarajeshwari Nagar
|Munirathna
|Congress
|Sarvagna Nagar
|George K J
|Congress
|Shanthinagar
|Haris N A
|Congress
|Shivajinagar
|Roshan Baig R
|Congress
|Vijayanagar
|Anand Singh (resigned)
|BJP
|Yelahanka
|Viswanath S R
|BJP
|Yeshwanthpur
|Somashekar S T
|Congress
MLA and Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao speaks at a function
About the Karnataka Legislative Assembly
The Karnataka Legislative Assembly is the lower house of the bicameral legislature of Karnataka state in southern India. Karnataka is one of the seven states in India, where the state legislature is bicameral, comprising two houses. The two houses are the Vidhana Sabha (lower house) and the Vidhana Parishat (upper house).
The members of the Vidhana Sabha are directly elected by people through adult franchise. The members of the Vidhana Parishat are elected indirectly by members of local bodies, teachers and graduates.
There are 75 members of the Vidhana Parishat. Members of the Vidhana Parishat or Legislative Council normally have a term of six years, and are generally known as MLCs.
There are 224 members of the Vidhana Sabha or the Legislative Assembly of Karnataka state. One member is a representative of the Anglo-Indian community nominated by the Governor of Karnataka. The state of Karnataka is divided into 225 constituencies used to elect the Legislative assembly.
The next Assembly elections are scheduled for 2018.
One thought on “Bangalore City MLAs”
