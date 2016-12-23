Home Article Breakfast With Santa At The Leela Palace

Breakfast With Santa At The Leela Palace

The holiday season rings an even more special note for the little ones and The Leela Palace is celebrating with events meant just for them.

The spirit of Christmas is in the air. The Leela Palace is hosting a selection of child-oriented events to mark the season’s celebrations. The Breakfast with Santa is one of the unique concepts of the Christmas celebrations at the hotel.

The kids will get an opportunity to be little chefs wearing aprons, chef hats and gloves as they compete with each other in cookie decoration, gingerbread house decoration and other culinary competitions. They will be given the use of edible colors and pastes to work with. Santa also has a whole lot of fun activities hidden up his sleeves for the little ones.

Breakfast with Santa will be held on December 14 from 8 am to 10.30 am at Citrus. True to his character, Santa will come alone with a bag full of surprises. Price: Rs 1500 plus taxes.