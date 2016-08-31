Home Article Cocktail Culture: The Bangalore Cocktail Week

Cocktail Culture: The Bangalore Cocktail Week

If London and Singapore can have Cocktail Week, so can Bangalore. From 26 August to 2 September, 2016, Bangalore will celebrate cocktail culture, in this beer focused city.

Archit Singhal, founder of the Bangalore Cocktail Week said, “Bangalore is known as the Pub Capital of India. The Delhi Cocktail Week and Mumbai Cocktail Week changed the way those cities look at cocktails and this time, we are all set to raise the bar and bring to Bangalore the choicest cocktail of experiences.”

The signature cocktails of celebrity mixologists Andrew Quadari and Hemanth Mundkur can be sampled (or consumed by the barrel, we aren’t judging) at 25 bars across the city. They will also conduct masterclasses.

Pub crawls are the best way to hit up all the participating bars. The cocktails at the participating venues are also discounted to Rs 300 inclusive of all taxes specially for the event.

Participating outlets include:

Easy Tiger- Church Street and Koramangala

Watson’s- Ulsoor, JP Nagar and Vasanthnagar

Smokehouse Deli – Lavelle Road and Indiranagar

G77 Cafe- Indiranagar

Gilly’s- BEL Road and Koramangala

The Biere Club- Vittal Malya Road and Whitefield

Hammered- Vasanthnagar

The Whitefield Arms- Whitefield

ALT- Whitefield

Puma Social- Indiranagar

Social- Whitefield and Church Street

Shiro- MG Road

Bootlegger- MG Road

Barebones- Indiranagar

Horn Ok Please- Indiranagar

Three Dots And A Dash- Indiranagar

Hangover- Indiranagar

Carry age proof and drink responsibly (or don’t. Again, we aren’t judging.)