Cocktail Culture: The Bangalore Cocktail Week
If London and Singapore can have Cocktail Week, so can Bangalore. From 26 August to 2 September, 2016, Bangalore will celebrate cocktail culture, in this beer focused city.
Archit Singhal, founder of the Bangalore Cocktail Week said, “Bangalore is known as the Pub Capital of India. The Delhi Cocktail Week and Mumbai Cocktail Week changed the way those cities look at cocktails and this time, we are all set to raise the bar and bring to Bangalore the choicest cocktail of experiences.”
The signature cocktails of celebrity mixologists Andrew Quadari and Hemanth Mundkur can be sampled (or consumed by the barrel, we aren’t judging) at 25 bars across the city. They will also conduct masterclasses.
Pub crawls are the best way to hit up all the participating bars. The cocktails at the participating venues are also discounted to Rs 300 inclusive of all taxes specially for the event.
Participating outlets include:
Easy Tiger- Church Street and Koramangala
Watson’s- Ulsoor, JP Nagar and Vasanthnagar
Smokehouse Deli – Lavelle Road and Indiranagar
G77 Cafe- Indiranagar
Gilly’s- BEL Road and Koramangala
The Biere Club- Vittal Malya Road and Whitefield
Hammered- Vasanthnagar
The Whitefield Arms- Whitefield
ALT- Whitefield
Puma Social- Indiranagar
Social- Whitefield and Church Street
Shiro- MG Road
Bootlegger- MG Road
Barebones- Indiranagar
Horn Ok Please- Indiranagar
Three Dots And A Dash- Indiranagar
Hangover- Indiranagar
Carry age proof and drink responsibly (or don’t. Again, we aren’t judging.)
One thought on “Cocktail Culture: The Bangalore Cocktail Week”
Would like to participate in the cocktail event at Indiranagar.
May i request you to send an update please ?