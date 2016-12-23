Home Article Meet Chef Purushotham

Chef Purushotham is the Corporate Sous Chef- Jamavar- South Indian at The Leela Palace. He talks about his inclination to food, what it’s like to be a chef, food likes and dislikes.

Where did you grow up?

A small village called SR Puram (Sreeranga Raja Puram) Andhra Pradesh; it is in Rayalaseema region. I left for my higher education to Trichyrapalli.

What led you to becoming a chef?

I come from a family which has been in the food industry for 3 generation now. So it runs deep within my roots. At a younger age during the festival of harvest the whole village comes together to cook a sumptuous meal which used to be the highlight of the festival, we used to get together and help the elders who were great cook. This was also another reason why I decided to be a chef.

How long have you been a chef?

Not for long enough just for 21 years! And still counting..

What do you enjoy more? Cooking or creating?

Cooking for sure. Honestly speaking cooking is what I have done most of my life and it’s been an activity which is associated with happiness from the days I could remember.

Do you feel there is virtue in preserving the authenticity of cuisine?

Yes a 100%. I believe in bending rules but not breaking them. Cuisine for me is a culture and a heritage which passes on from generation to generation and preserving its authenticity is of paramount importance.

What dishes do you like eating the most?

Dishes that remind me of my village and its culture that include Ragi Sangati, Pulla Kooras , Pulihora, Dadhojanam, etc. These dishes were made with ingredients and vegetables which were grown in the villages itself.

What’s your least favourite dish?

I do not like the flavour of kaffir lime leaves and find it flavour way to overpowering.

How long have you lived in Bangalore?

Its been 6 years now and loving every bit of it.

Do you like it here?

Bangalore weather is unique and keep you fresh all day long.